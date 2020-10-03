Priyanka Chopra memoir 'Unfinished' to release in January next year

After sharing a few glimpses from her memoir 'Unfinished', Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday, finally revealed the stunning book cover and release date of her book. The book will be available from January 19, 2021, and the pre-orders of the book have already begun.



By sharing her experience while writing her book, she wrote, ''My parents taught me at a very young age to have the courage of conviction, and I’ve never been ambivalent about this. I have always been guided by my curiosity, drive for the challenge, and intrinsic need to constantly evolve and move forward. I have taken many leaps of faith, often when I was advised not to…and even when I too was afraid.

''Some risks paid off, some didn’t, but what I learned during this process is that I have never shied away from change, or forced guilt on myself for leaving something unfinished if that’s what my evolution as an individual required…, ''she wrote.

Soon after Chopra shared the news, her fans in the US can't wait to have a first look and led the book to become the best-selling book on Amazon, within 12 hours of being made available for pre-order. ''Thank you all for taking us to number 1 in the US in less than 12 hours! I hope you all love the book,'' Priyanka wrote in a tweet.

Thank you all for taking us to number 1 in the US in less than 12 hours! I hope you all love the book. ❤️ https://t.co/HHckbxxRSv — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 3, 2020 ×

Actress also revealed that she named her book far before she started writing it, ''Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much #Unfinished.'', Chopra wrote.

Apart from the book cover, the global icon also shared two videos, in which she is flipping the pages her memoir pages. The global icon started writing her memoir in 2018 and finished writing her memoir in August this year.