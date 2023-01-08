Priyanka Chopra hosts screening of Oscar shortlisted film 'Chhello Show' in Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra is one such actress who always stays true to her roots. The 'Quantico' actress, who never shies away from supporting Indian cinema, recently hosted a screening of the critically acclaimed Gujarati film 'Last Film Show.'



The film, which is India’s official entry to the Oscars in 2023, has been shortlisted for the Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category.



The screening hosted by Chopra at her LA mansion was attended by lead actor Bhavin Rabari, director Pan Nalin, producer David Dubinsky, and others.

Dubinsky shared some snaps and videos from the intimate screening on his Instagram account.

He captioned the post as follows: "With Priyanka Chopra, actress, model, and producer (married to Nick Jonas) at the movie screening and reception of Last Film Show, a coming-of-age drama about a boy from a remote village in India who discovers the joys of the movie theatre just as digital projection changes the game. It is India’s submission to the Academy Awards and was just shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category. Available on Netflix.''



Interacting with her guest, the 'Don' actress talked about single-screen theatres in India and how her father used to skip school to go and watch films.



He also asked Bhavin which film he had watched before. Replying to which, he said, Aamir Khan's 'Dangal.'