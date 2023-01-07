AR Rahman's Concert for Peace: Date, time, ticket price, venue, how to book tickets and more

Indian maestro AR Rahman, who has a street named after him in Markham, Canada, is all set to enthral the crowd in a one-of-a-kind, grand concert called 'Concert for Peace' with his foot-tapping, soulful and mesmerising renditions. Touted by the organizers as the biggest musical event in the region, the live concert is being presented by Pride East Entertainments Private Limited. 91 YARDS CLUB is also associated with the mega event.

Yes! you heard it right. It's confirmed that the world-famous musician will be performing multiple hit songs live for his fans in Guhawati. More than 35,000 people are expected to attend the event.

Music enthusiasts from all over the Indian state have expressed their excitement about the event. However, some sports enthusiasts in the region have expressed their doubts regarding possible damage to the cricket ground because of the musical event. In response to the same, Debajit Lon Saikia, the Joint Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and former Secretary of the Assam Cricket Association, has shared that proper precautions are being taken to prevent any such damage.

To know all about the 'Concert for Peace', keep scrolling!

AR Rahman's Concert for Peace

Concert date

'Concert for Peace' is scheduled for February 1 (Saturday).

Concert time

The much-anticipated concert will begin around 7 PM.

Concert ticket price

Ticket prices for the concert start from Rs 2,000. And, they can go up to Rs 1.5 lakh. Tickets will be available in Diamond, gold and silver categories, besides seats in the Gallery.

Diamond tickets are available for Rs 20,000 while Gold tickets are available for Rs 15,000. Platinum tickets are currently unavailable on a few platforms.

Concert venue

The concert will take place in the Assam Cricket Association ground located in the Sarusajai region of the city of Guwahati, Assam.

How to book tickets

Tickets for the mega concert will be available for purchase on Book My Show and Paytm Insider.

AR Rahman will be arriving in the city three days prior to the concert. The setup of the concert will take roughly 10 days, according to the organisers. Before the concert, the stadium will also host the one-day international cricket match between India & Sri Lanka on January 10.

On his 56th birthday, Rahman took to Twitter to announce the launch of his digital platform 'Katraar'. With this latest initiative, he is planning to open up new avenues for emerging artists and provide a platform to musicians where they can directly upload their creations and earn from them.

