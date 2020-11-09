Princess Diana's brother Charles shares a rare photo of the late royal

Princess Diana’s younger brother, Charles Spencer has shared a rare photo of the late royal.

Charles, a British nobleman, author and journalist took to his Twitter account and posted a childhood photo with his sister. In the photo, he and his sister stand outside, against a rose shrub backdrop with Diana's arm over her younger brother.





Princess Diana married Prince Charles in 1981. The couple, who divorced in 1996, shared sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Though heavily scrutinized by the media and often at odds with the traditions of the royal family, Lady Diana was a beloved public figure and applauded for her activism, which included work with AIDS initiatives.

In August 1997 Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris, leading to massive mourning around the globe.

Princess Diana's story will be told in the upcoming season of Netflix's ‘The Crown’, which debuts Nov. 15 and features Emma Corrin as a young version of the future royal as she begins a romance with Prince Charles. The upcoming season, per the official Netflix description, shows how "Charles' romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people," yet "behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided."

