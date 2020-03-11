Prince Harry reveals agony of Megxit on phone call from fake Greta Thunberg

Prince Harry has revealed his agony about Megxit from the British Royal family on a phone call on from fake Greta Thunberg.

The Duke of Sussex was convinced he was talking to teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and her father Svante on New Year's Eve and January 22.

The ex-British Royal said that he and his wife, Meghan Markle are more ''normal'' than other royals, ''are completely separate from the majority of my family'', that he had chosen to withdraw to ''protect his son'' and life was ''much better'' than serving as senior royals.

What he didn't realise that he was conversing with Russian pranksters Alexei Stolyarov and Vladimir Kuznetsov, who had previously pranked Elton John and Democrat Bernie Sanders.

Harry slammed world leaders such as Donald Trump over climate change by calling them ''sick'' and also labelled the British political system ''broken''.

He dismissed criticism over his frequent flying and insisted the couple flew ''nowhere near as much as most people who do it for a night or weekends'' and insisted that his uncle, Prince Andrew, is ''completely separate from me and my wife''.

The notorious Russian Youtubers Stolyarov and Kuznetsov posted the footage of the entire conversation online.