Poonam Pandey spotted first time since fake death stunt: No case against me, not done any crime

Poonam Pandey stepped out for the first time since the news of her fake death stunt that sent the country in shockwaves. She was spotted in a bright yellow and pink salwar suit as she was on her way to visit a temple. Stopped by the paparazzi, Poonam could be seen smiling and waving at the attention. She was seen carrying a thali with items for pooja (prayer items on a plate).

Earlier this month, Poonam Pandey faked her death. A note on her Instagram story claimed that the actor had passed away due to cervical cancer. Her publicists also confirmed the news, later clarifying that it was what they had learned from her sister.

When this news drew attention to cervical cancer and Poonam’s life, she appeared hale and hearty in a video the next day. She revealed that she pulled this stunt to raise awareness for cervical cancer.

It was February 2 when the statement was posted on Poonam Pandey’s Instagram page. The statement, issued by Poonam's team, claimed that she had lost her battle with cervical cancer. Then on February 3, Poonam uploaded a video on Instagram, confirming that she was alive, much like what social media users speculated.

Her death stunt was slammed by netizens. Celebrities along with fans called it improper and hurtful to people who suffer from cervical cancer.

On February 3 when Poonam quashed death rumours, she said in the video, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all. I am here, alive. Cervical cancer didn't claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, cervical cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease.

"Let's empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Together, let's strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer," she wrote on Instagram.

Poonam Pandey's death stunt backfired

Poonam Pandey’s agency Schbang, the media company that was involved in the fake death stunt, also extended an apology after its campaign to raise awareness around cervical cancer backfired.