Trisha files defamation case against ex-AIADMK leader AV Raju

Indian actress Trisha has filed a defamation case against ex-AIADMK leader AV Raju after he made derogatory statements against her.



Trisha shared the statement via her social media handle on Thursday, February 22.



Trisha had earlier slammed the politician on social media. She had shared a statement on X which read, "It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department (sic)."



Raju reportedly made an inappropriate remark about the actor at a recent press conference. The video went viral soon and received immense backlash from the internet.



AV Raju was sacked from AIADMK on February 17 for violating party rules.



In November 2023, Trisha's co-star from the film Leo, Mansoor Ali Khan, hit headlines after claiming that he lost out a chance to do a 'bedroom scene' with Trisha. After receiving criticism, the actor apologised to Trisha in a statement released in Tamil. He eventually filed a defamation case against Trisha, Khusboo Sundar and Chiranjeevi.



On the work front, Trisha will soon share screen space with Ajith in Vidaa Muyarchi.