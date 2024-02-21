Watch: Kareena Kapoor walks past ex Shahid Kapoor at an awards function; awkward video goes viral

Oh, the awkwardness! Kareena Kapoor Khan met her ex, actor Shahid Kapoor, at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The video of their encounter has now gone viral on the internet as it shows Kareena royally ignoring Shahid and walking past to take her spot on the red carpet.



Both Kareena and Shahid attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 on Tuesday with host of other celebrities. In a video shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, Kareena walks past Shahid, greeting Director Raj and avoiding eye contact with her ex.



Kareena ignores Shahid at awards event



The video has Shahid Kapoor posing along with Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru on the red carpet, Raj &DK directed Shahid in the web series Farzi. The trio can be seen laughing while posing for the cameras. At that moment Kareena Kapoor, who is Shahid's ex-girlfriend, walks in with her entourage. She crosses the trio and only greets Raj. Shahid can be seen looking at her and smiling. But Kareena seems to avoid looking at him.



After Kareena walks away, Shahid is seen still smiling at her team, who follow her to her spot at the red carpet.



For the event, Kareena wore a golden shimmery outfit and heels. Shahid was seen in a navy blue outfit.

Fans react



Reacting to the video, a fan said, “Shahid Kapoor always proves that he has got a superb personality with a great sense of humour.”

“It was awkward, her ignoring him, Shahid's smile,” wrote another person. A comment read, “She turned to see Shahid's reaction later. Shahid looked three times, awkward smile.. first love.” Another person commented, “The greater the attachment, the greater the ignorance.”



About Kareena and Shahid's personal lives



Kareena and Shahid started dating in 2004 but parted ways in 2007. The two worked in several films together while they were in a relationship including the smash hit Jab We Met.



In July 2015, Shahid married Mira Rajput and the couple share two children – daughter Misha and son Zain. Kareena tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan in October 2012 in Mumbai. They have two sons – Taimur and Jeh.