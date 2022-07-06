'Ponniyin Selvan' poster: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks regal as Queen of Pazhuvoor in Mani Ratnam’s epic drama

'Ponniyin Selvan', is filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s most ambitious film to date in terms of its budget and scale. The movie has become one of the most highly anticipated films. The makers have been teasing the fans with new updates on the film's development. In a recent post shared by ‘Ponniyin Selvan', the makers have revealed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look and character from the film, which has already gone viral on social media. The post shared by Lyca Productions shows Aishwarya bejewelled as she looked mesmerising in a red ensemble, donning open hair, a nose pin and a red bindi.

Looking at the post, we know that Aishwarya is playing the character of Nandini in the film, who is the Queen of Pazhuvoor. "Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor. PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada," the post read. Madra Talkies, which is also financing the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ franchise along with Lyca Productions, also shared the same post with the same caption.

Aishwarya in the poster appears to be a compassionate queen. However, looks can be deceptive. From what is known about the actor’s character, Nandini is the main antagonist of the film.

About ‘Ponniyin Selvan’

Set in the backdrop of the Chola empire, the movie has an impressive star cast including Aishwarya, Vikram, Karthi, Jayaram Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita, Sarath Kumar, Parthiban, Lal and others. The film 'Ponniyin Selvan', touted as a period epic drama, is based on popular historical writer Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ (The Son Of Ponni), which narrates the tale of Arulmozhi Varman, who eventually became Rajaraja Chola I.

The movie marks the fourth collaboration between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mani Ratnam. They have earlier worked in the films like ‘Guru’ (2007), 'Raavanan’ (2010) and her big-screen debut film in 1997, ‘Iruvar’.

Music was done by AR Rahman, while cinematography has been taken care of by Ravi Varman, and Thota Tharani was roped in for production design.

The makers of ‘Ponniyin Selvan' have begun the film’s promotions by releasing new posters. Earlier, actor Vikram and Karthi’s characters' looks for part one were unveiled. "The Prince without a kingdom, the spy, the swashbuckling adventurer...here comes Vanthiyathevan!", read the post that featured Karthi.

The film will hit the cinemas on September 30.

