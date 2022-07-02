Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to release on this date

Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ has been in making for years now. The multi-starrer picture starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prakash Raj, and Vikram among others is all set to hit the big screens on September 30. The film which is based on the 1955 novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamoorthy will release in two parts.



Revealing the release date on Saturday, the makers also dropped the motion poster of the film, reading, ''The Cholas are coming''



The caption reads, ''Look out! Brace yourself. Get ready for an adventure. The Cholas are coming! #PS1 🗡@madrastalkies_#ManiRatnam.''



The film marks the comeback of Aishwarya Rai to the silver screen. The film also marks Aishwarya's fourth collaboration with the ace-filmmaker Ratnam. The duo has worked together previously in 'Iruvar', 'Guru' and 'Raavanan'.

For the unversed, the film is a Tamil period drama co-written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam. Elango Kumaravel and B.



Jeyamohan has co-written the film with Ratnam. AR Rahman composed the music for the film.



The movie also features Karthi, Jayaram and Trisha, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.