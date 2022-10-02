'Ponniyin Selvan' box office: Mani Ratnam's film enters Rs 100 cr club, actor Karthi pens gratitude note

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan I' is a box office winner! The film featuring the south star Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, and Karthi, has become one of the biggest blockbusters of this year.



A film based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name was released on September 29, and within two days, the film raked in big moolah at the box office.



Shattering box office records on the second day, the film has entered Rs 100 crore club.



By sharing the worldwide numbers of the film, Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, “#PonniyinSelvan ZOOMS past ₹100 cr. #PonniyinSelvan1.”

The movie has also crossed the lifetime collection of 'Beast'', Sharing the numbers, Vijayabalan tweeted: ''Today #PonniyinSelvan has SURPASSED #Beast lifetime [₹153.64 cr] at the WW Box Office.''

After the mega success of the film, South actor Karthi expressed his gratitude to the audience who showed immense love for the film, ''It's so overwhelming to receive all your love,'' he wrote.



The actor who plays the role of Vanthiyethavan in the period drama shared the emotional note dedicated to the film on his Instagram account: ''Words cannot express the immense gratitude I feel for this experience and magnificent journey as Vanthiyethavan. First and foremost, a big salute and all respects to Amarar Kalki for creating this magical epic, Ponniyin Selvan.''

He also thanked Ratman for creating the masterpiece, ''A million thanks to our Mani sir for pursuing it all these years and crafting this unforgettable masterpiece. To Ravivarman sir, for being the driving force on sets and giving us never seen before stunning visuals. To our treasure, AR Rahman for making us ecstatic with his music.''



The film has given tough competition to Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' and is leading the box office alone.

WION's review reads: The movie largely benefits from having source material which is considered to be one of the milestones in Tamil literature. While no protagonist gets massive screen time alone, it is the overall story which keeps the audience engaged. Comparisons with a movie like Bahubali is natural in this case but the loud bravado is mostly missing and is replaced with the study of human ambition.

Karthi plays the role of Aditha’s trusted lieutenant Vandiyathevan and it is through the eyes of this character that the audience is introduced to the world of 'Ponniyin Selvan'. The actor brings a certain mischief and playfulness to the character which instantly makes him a favourite among the audience. Vikram brings out an emotional side in the hot-tempered Aditha while Jayam Ravi takes some time but ultimately settles down well as the regal and much-loved Arunmozhi. Read full review here:



