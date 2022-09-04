'Ponniyin Selvan': Sobhita Dhulipala introduced as quick-witted, courteous Vanathi

Sobhita Dhulipala's first look motion poster from Maniratnam’s 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' has been unveiled on social media. The actress shared it herself on her Instagram handle. In the poster, she is looking fierce as Kodumbalur princess and Arulmozhi's love interest.

In the caption, she wrote "Quick-witted, courteous and so much more than what meets the eye! Presenting @sobhitad as Vanathi! #PS1 #PonniyinSelvan #CholasAreComing."

Further, she added, "In theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!" Take a look!

In another post, the makers of the much-awaited film introduced Sumdra Kumari Poonguzahi, played by Aishwarya Lekshmi, though a motion poster. The actress also shared it on her official Instagram handle with this caption, "Thanking all the Gods there is & Sooo grateful that I got to be Mani sirs Poonguzhali The Grand audio and trailer launch of #PS1 - September 6th at The Nehru Indoor Stadium! #PonniyinSelvan #CholasAreComing In theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! (sic)" Check it out below.

Also read: Beyonce’s 41st birthday: Most expensive things owned by the former Destiny's Child star

Helmed by Mani Ratnam and co-written by Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan, Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name.

This film features a remarkable line of actors including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Rahman, and Parthiban.

The film will hit the theatres on 30 September 2022 in both standard and IMAX format.