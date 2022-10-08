'Ponniyin Selvan' box office: Mani Ratnam's film earns Rs 300 crore worldwide

Director Mani Ratnam’s period drama, 'Ponniyin Selvan I' is enjoying a good run at the theatres. The film, which is made with a whopping budget of Rs 500 crores stars a gamut of stars, has successfully shattered all the box office records and continues to rake in the big moolah worldwide box office.



As per the box office reports, the film starring South star Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark globally. The film achieved a big milestone on the eighth day of its release.

Not only this, but the multi-starrer has also become the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year with Rs 135.89 crore. The film has surpassed Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast'. The film has also become the fifth Tamil film to cross Rs 300 cr mark.



''#PS1 becomes the 5th Tamil movie to do 300 Crs at the WW Box office, after #Enthiran , #Kabali , #2Point0 and #Vikram,'' Ramesh Bala tweeted.

The pan-India film is earning tremendous numbers at the box office in all languages. Trade Analyst Manobala Vijayabalan has shared the numbers, ''#PonniyinSelvan TN Box Office Week 1 - ₹ 127.68 cr, Week 2, Day 1 - ₹ 8.21 cr Total - ₹ 135.89 cr #PonniyinSelvan1''



Talking about the Hindi belt, the film is earning numbers here as well. Taran Adarsh shared the numbers, ''#PS1 *#Hindi version* has fared well in Week 1... Excellent trending on weekdays... Should stay strong in Weekend 2... Fri 1.85 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.25 cr, Mon 1.40 cr, Tue 1.60 cr, Wed 2.55 cr [#Dussehra], Thu 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 14.25 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. ''



The film based on the 1955 novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamoorthy follows the story of a Chola empire had an impressive star cast including Karthi, Jayaram Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita, Lal and others. The Tamil period drama co-written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam. Jeyamohan has co-written the film with Ratnam. AR Rahman composed the music for the film.

WION's review reads: The movie largely benefits from having source material which is considered to be one of the milestones in Tamil literature. While no protagonist gets massive screen time alone, it is the overall story which keeps the audience engaged. Comparisons with a movie like Bahubali is natural in this case but the loud bravado is mostly missing and is replaced with the study of human ambition.



Karthi plays the role of Aditha’s trusted lieutenant Vandiyathevan and it is through the eyes of this character that the audience is introduced to the world of 'Ponniyin Selvan'. The actor brings a certain mischief and playfulness to the character which instantly makes him a favourite among the audience. Vikram brings out an emotional side in the hot-tempered Aditha while Jayam Ravi takes some time but ultimately settles down well as the regal and much-loved Arunmozhi. Read full review here: