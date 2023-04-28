Ponniyin Selvan 2 Twitter review: Netizens hail Mani Ratnam's magnum opus as masterpiece

The enchanting world of Cholas is finally here. Mani Ratnam delivered one of the biggest hits last year, and this year he's back with the second part of Ponniyin Selvan. The film is an adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy`s Tamil novel of the same name.

The film features some of the most prominent actors in Indian cinema, including Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Jayam Ravi, among others.

The film takes us back into the world of the Cholas, where many conspiracies, political intrigues, romantic relationships, and battles for the throne are taking place. The second part of the film starts where the first one ended, and the Chola dynasty is facing several challenges. The film has been released in theatres, and reviews have started pouring in as eager cinemagoers watched "First Day, First Show." So far, the audience has hailed the film as a masterpiece. Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala, ''A Fitting conclusion to an epic..A very interesting and engaging screenplay..Novel made suitable for cinema. score big time..''

''Watched #PS2 🔥This is the real pride of Indian Cinema! Sorry tollywood fans #PonniyinSelvan2 is far better than overrated than #Bahubali2 👍🏼 Box office in DANGER 🚨,'' one user tweeted.



#PS2 - @actor_jayamravi has done a complete justice and nailed Arunmozhi Varman character 👏♥️

In #PonniyinSelvan2 he had a lot of Screen presence and scored well on Interval & Climax sequence 🤩 pic.twitter.com/1EF1pprZNq — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) April 28, 2023 ×

Clearly winner#Rajamouli should join the #ManiRatnam's academy to know how to craft a movie like ponniyin Selvan.



Better than overrated series like #Baahubali #Baahubali2#PonniyinSelvan2 — Prof. H A B I L E (@almuyhi1_) April 28, 2023 ×

Another user wrote, ''Absolutely loved #PonniyinSelvan2 !!Everyone was terrific but #AishwaryaRai , #ChiyaanVikram & #JayamRavi were jus too perfect 🤌The movie and some of the powerful scenes will not have the same effect without

#ARRahman 🔥🔥🔥.''

Absolutely loved #PonniyinSelvan2 !!



Everyone was terrific but #AishwaryaRai , #ChiyaanVikram & #JayamRavi were jus too perfect 🤌



The movie and some of the powerful scenes will not have the same effect without #ARRahman 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/krvRqphNMa — Sathya (@_satyatweets) April 28, 2023 ×

Watched #PS2 🔥



This is the real pride of Indian Cinema! Sorry tollywood fans #PonniyinSelvan2 is far better than overrated than #Bahubali2 👍🏼 Box office in DANGER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/tPqGpTfzXY — 🥶. (@KuskithalaV6) April 28, 2023 ×

The film was released in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.



WION's review of Ponniyin Selvan 2 -



Since the film's helmer is Mani Ratnam, the plot is performance-driven. While the story only allows limited screen time for each of the actors, it is in their respective scenes that these stars shine. Aishwarya as both the angsty Nandini and the serene Mandakini is pitch-perfect. She balances emotions well, someone who has been wronged, someone who has been living with hate inside her for a great part of her life and when she finally gets to meet her former lover, she falters. Vikram too complements Rai equally well in the face-off scene making it one of the best moments of the film. It's tragic yet one is hooked on watching the two lovers finding peace as they court death. Trisha and Karthi have limited screen time in the second part but equally, justify their roles. Jayam Ravi shines as the calm, just Arunmozhe and emotes through his eyes. Read the full review here: