Pink wows internet as she offers to pay fine for Norwegian beach handball team on 'sexist' clothing

US pop star Pink confirms yet again why she is a legend by all standards. Wowing netizens, the singer offered to pay the fine for Norwegian female beach handball team that refused to wear bikini bottoms and instead opted for shorts to play the game.

In a tweet, Pink said, “The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up.”

I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR “uniform”. The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up. — P!nk (@Pink) July 25, 2021 ×

The Norwegian female beach handball team called the rule “sexist” and protested against it that prevented them from wearing shorts like their male counterparts. Pink said she was “very proud” of the team for protesting against the rule.

Norway’s female team was fined 1,500 euros ($1,770) at the European Beach Handball Championships in Bulgaria last week. The team was fined for what the European federation called improper clothing and “a breach of clothing regulations.” The rules stipulate that women must wear bikini bottoms while men wear shorts.

The Norwegian Handball Federation didn’t contest the decision, seen by the Norwegian team and several others as unfair, and announced earlier that it was ready to pay the fine.

“We are very much aware of the attention the topic has received over the past days, and while changes cannot happen overnight, we are fully committed that something good comes out of this situation right now which is why the EHF has donated the fine for a good cause promoting equality in sports, ” European Handball Federation President Michael Wiederer said in a statement.