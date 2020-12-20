Pink fractures her ankle and jokes, '2020 is the gift that keeps on giving'

The year 2020 was tough and especially for Pink!



The Singer opened about her difficult year, which included battling COVID-19 and getting a staph infection and revealed that she had recently fractured her ankle.

“Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle!” she continued, jokingly adding, “Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving.”

Later, she went on to reveal that she injured herself. ''I was actually running down the stairs trying to see the Christmas star! Ha! Turns out it’s not until the 21st, '' she wrote. ''Happy holidays everyone! Who wants a Negroni!''



In April, Pink announced that she tested positive for the deadly virus along with her son Jameson Moon as well. . She later donated $1 million to COVID-19 relief funds.

Pink said in an Instagram Live chat that Jameson suffered “the worst of it” and it was “scary” to see her little boy so ill with fevers and stomach issues.