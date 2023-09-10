Peter Sarsgaard warns on AI as he wins Venice best actor

US actor Peter Sarsgaard won best actor at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday for his performance as a man suffering from dementia in "Memory" and used his speech to back the Hollywood strikes.

He said the biggest issue in the strikes was the threat from artificial intelligence.

"We all here agree that an actor is a person and a writer is a person, but it seems we can't. And that's terrifying because this work is about connection.

"Without that... this holy experience of being human will be handed over to the machines and the eight billionaires who own them," he added.

"So if we lose that battle in the strike, our industry will be the first of many to fall."

Sarsgaard dedicated the award to an uncle who had recently died of dementia.

Sarsgaard plays alongside Jessica Chastain in the hard-hitting drama from Mexican director Michel Franco.

It seeks to show that dementia sufferers can still lead fulfilling lives, and raises difficult questions about their right to continue making decisions for themselves.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE