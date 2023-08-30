Pete Davidson relies on horse tranquilizer to treat depression: Report

Comedian Pete Davidson recently made headlines for revealing that he uses ketamine, the famed horse tranquilizer, as a treatment for his depression. The comedian revealed the same at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night as he was warming up for Dave Chappelle, according to sources quoted by Page Six.

For those unaware, ketamine is a longtime-party drug, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a nasal spray in 2019. With time, it’s increasingly becoming common as a way to treat serious depression that hasn’t been improved with more typical drugs.

A close friend of the former Saturday Night Live star confirmed the same and told Page Six that Davidson had indeed tried ketamine, often referred to as Special K.

Contrary to the confirmation from Davidson's friend, his publicist has refuted the claims, stating, "Pete Davidson is not on ketamine."

Davidson's struggles with depression have been well-documented, with the comedian frequently discussing the challenges he faces in managing his mental health. In a YouTube interview with Charlamagne tha God last year, Davidson admitted, "I'm always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it."

He expressed a recurring pattern of hitting rock bottom and having to work his way back up, often requiring time away to address his mental well-being.

Davidson's openness about his experiences with the drug has sparked conversations about unconventional approaches to mental health treatment.

The comedian recently completed a rehabilitation program, during which he addressed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and borderline personality issues.

