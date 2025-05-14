She wore a structured strapless gown with intricate designs in blue, red, and yellow shades. Adding extra drama to her outfit was the voluminous skirt. To complete her look, she wore a stunning tiara and carried a parrot-shaped bag, which became the highlight of her appearance.
Urvashi’s look quickly stirred online chatter. Soon after she walked the red carpet, her outfit became the talk of the internet.
Baffled by her look, some netizens said her attire was inspired by a parrot, while others joked about the missing Rolex.
Social media sensation Orry commented on Urvashi’s look in the comments section of a post shared by Diet Sabya.Orry wrote. ''Slayed. Ate. Chewed up. Spat out. No crumbs left. Stepped on necks. Walked canned red carpet so everyone else can run @urvashirautela only thing missing is the Rolex.''