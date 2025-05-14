Published: May 14, 2025, 08:41 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 08:41 IST

Story highlights On the first day of the festival, one look that garnered particular attention was that of Urvashi Rautela, the Bollywood actress who is now a regular at Cannes.

Urvashi Rautela is back at Cannes, and so are the memes on the internet.

The Cannes Film Festival has returned, and so has the fashion. The 78th edition of the festival kicked off on May 13, with A-listers from around the world gathering to celebrate the finest in cinema.

For Day 1 at Cannes, Urvashi made a glamorous appearance, wearing a vibrant ensemble as she attended the screening of the film Partir un Jour (Leave One Day)

She wore a structured strapless gown with intricate designs in blue, red, and yellow shades. Adding extra drama to her outfit was the voluminous skirt. To complete her look, she wore a stunning tiara and carried a parrot-shaped bag, which became the highlight of her appearance.

For the unversed, the clutch she carried is by Judith Leiber and comes at a staggering price of $5,495 (Rs 4 lakh approx).

Urvashi’s look quickly stirred online chatter. Soon after she walked the red carpet, her outfit became the talk of the internet.

Baffled by her look, some netizens said her attire was inspired by a parrot, while others joked about the missing Rolex.

Social media sensation Orry commented on Urvashi’s look in the comments section of a post shared by Diet Sabya.Orry wrote. ''Slayed. Ate. Chewed up. Spat out. No crumbs left. Stepped on necks. Walked canned red carpet so everyone else can run @urvashirautela only thing missing is the Rolex.''

Someone please tell Urvashi Rautela that she's at Cannes, not Comic Con. pic.twitter.com/GcEIBpJRiO

Another user wrote,''MY EYES MY EYES MY EYES.''



Wtf 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

It’s giving Maharani of Dholakpur 😭😭😭😭😭😭

Face card is lethal 😆😆😆😛😛😛

First woman on the planet to carry a parrot purse 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/grYjrfTOax Alexa, play “mai tera tota,tu meri naina”Wtf 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭It’s giving Maharani of Dholakpur 😭😭😭😭😭😭Face card is lethal 😆😆😆😛😛😛First woman on the planet to carry a parrot purse 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #CannesFilmFestival

An X user wrote, ''First woman to go to Cannes film festival with the look of Jaadugar Jogiya Sarkar.''

Urvashi Rautela became the first woman to ever go on cannes with a parrot puppet pic.twitter.com/t4q3N2ib1s

Another user commented, ''urvashi rautela the first woman to ever go on cannes looking horrible with a parrot puppet.''