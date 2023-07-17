Pawan Kalyan makes his Instagram debut, dedicates first post to colleagues and friends of the film industry

Popular Indian actor Pawan Kalyan made a quiet debut on Instagram on July 4. While the actor enjoys a huge fan following in South India, his debut on Instagram was without any fanfare. However, in just 12 days he has gained 2.4 million followers and counting. His followers celebrated his arrival with messages on Twitter. Now, days later, Pawan has shared his first post on Instagram and it is dedicated to his co-stars from the film industry, including several prominent actors, directors and character artists.

Pawan shared a video dedicated to big stars like his elder brother Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Vijay, and Karthi. In his first ever Insta post, Pawan paid tribute to the film industry.

The video shows Pawan's priceless moments with stars of the Indian film industry. Stars like Ileana D Cruz, Kajal Aggarwal, and Nithya Menen, and supporting actors like Brahmaji, Brahmanandam, and many others are seen in the video.

Often known as a Power star, Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with the dubbing work of his upcoming film, Bro which co-stars Sai Dharam Tej. The actor's film will release in theatres on July 28.



