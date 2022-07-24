Parents Day: Hrithik Roshan motivating his son Hridaan is all the pep-talk you need!

When we speak of exemplary parental icons on Parent’s Day, we can’t miss out on the coolest dad from the entertainment industry, Hrithik Roshan, one of the most shining examples of a hands-on father –

The superstar loves spending time with his children and is not less than a fun friend for them – Whether it's introducing them to different kinds of adventures, or experiences, sharing a musical connection, and performing with them, Hrithik Roshan is constantly giving us major dad goals!

Known for both his wisdom and humour, the superstar is often seen motivating his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan and teaching them life lessons in the most novel and fun way. Hrithik today posted a throwback video with his sons on social media and it is the best pep-talk you need today!

Beat your fear 👊What a day! #throwback.



In the video, Hrithik is motivating his son Hridaan to take the plunge as he bungee jumps for the first time. He said, “ Breathe…Take your time…You are not going to get hurt…you will feel the fall for less than .5 seconds. Your brain can take that much and I feel you should do it because after you do it, you will learn something about the brain. You know how to do this..you know how to control the brain.”

Talking to his fans, the superstar added, “Everytime Hrehaan and I feel fear, we are going to think about what Hridaan did and how he beat his fear.”