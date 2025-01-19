Pankaj Tripathi shared sweet familial moments as he wished his wife Mridula on completing 21 years of married life. On their 21st wedding anniversary, Mridula and Pankaj Tripathi could be seen hugging it out in front of family and friends.

Mridula shared a sweet video of them in which Pankaj can be seen bowing down to his wife with folded hands and a smile on his face. The two then hug as everyone around them cheers for the happily married couple.

In the video, Pankaj can be seen gifting a ring to Mridula ahead of their cake-cutting ceremony with everyone clapping in the background.

Pankaj Tripathi wore a beige kurta-pyjama paired with a traditional white jacket. Mridula looked elegant in a yellow sleeveless suit with a bright red dupatta and a red bindi on her forehead. Pankaj and Mridula were also joined by their daughter Aashi Tripathi.

Mridula also shared some pictures from their wedding anniversary celebrations and captioned them: "As we turn 21”.

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the finest actors of our generation. The actor rose to fame in Bollywood with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur films. He is a graduate of the National School of Drama. He tried his hand at several films before Gangs of Wasseypur gave him an instant career boost.

Pankaj is an equally good comic actor as well.

He was last seen in Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. Stree 2 was released on August 15, 2024.