Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed to play Diana's partner Dr Khan in 'The Crown'

For all you fans of ‘The Crown’, we have some exciting news for you. Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed has just been confirmed in the role of Dr Hasnat Khan, who will feature in the Netflix show in season 5.

Variety confirmed in a report that the popular Pakistani actor will portray the important role opposite the actress who will take the mantle for Lady Diana.

Another prominent Pakistani face, Mahira Khan congratulated Humayun Saeed. Check her tweet here:

Finaaaallly it’s out!!!! So proud! So excited!!! MashAllah mashAllah 🥳✨💫 🧿🤲🏼♥️ What a show! What a star :) @iamhumayunsaeed @TheCrownNetflix — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) January 9, 2022 ×

For those unversed, Dr Hasnat Khan is a British-Pakistani heart surgeon who practised at London’s Royal Brompton Hospital. According to his 2004 statement to the Metropolitan Police, which was submitted in 2008 while investigation into Princess Diana’s death continued, stated that he was in a relationship with her from 1995-1997 and that she broke up with him after she met Dodi Fayed at a holiday with Mohammed Al Fayed and his family.

In the statement, Dr Khan said that he had considered a life with Princess Diana, but the situation with the press was too much for him. He had thought of a solution, which was to move to Pakistan – something Diana contemplated and even discussed with Jemima Goldsmith – who was at the time married to Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan. Imran is currently the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Dodi Fayed and Princess Diana died together in a road accident in Paris in 1997. 'The Crown' season 5 to feature Diana's controversial interview with Martin Bashir

As for The Crown season 5, we will see Elizabeth Debicki play Princess Diana. Dodi Fayed will be played by The Kite Runner star Khalid Abdalla. The Crown: Dominic West's son Senan to play Prince William in royal drama