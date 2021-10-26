'The Crown' season 5 to feature Diana's controversial interview with Martin Bashir

Netflix show 'The Crown' has never been a favourite for the British royal family and so the new development in the upcoming season 5 will perhaps not go down well for them.



'The Crown' will reportedly feature the controversial 'Panorama' interview of late Princess Diana with Martin Bashir. The interview had the royal sharing several bombshells about her marriage and the royal family in general.



The interview has since been decried by many and a report indicated that Bashir used "deceitful behavior" to secure the interview.



"The Crown’s creators see the interview as the keystone moment in series," an insider told a leading tabloid. "To the writers, the stormy marriage between Charles and Di led up to her outpouring on Panorama, and the aftermath of that decision defined her final months."

In the interview, Diana admitted to having an extramarital affair and made reference to Charles' own affair with his now-wife Camilla.



Award-winning series 'The Crown' has followed Queen Elizabeth II's reign as monarch from her first days as queen and has featured many famous moments faced by the family over the years, including the queen's coronation and Prince Charles and Princess Diana's courtship and marriage and more.

Season five of the series will have Elizabeth Debecki will play Diana, while Dominic West will portray Charles.

‘The Crown’ season 5 to premiere on Netflix next year