Pakistan bans its 2023 Oscar entry 'Joyland' from release, director calls it 'unconstitutional'

Pakistan has banned its own official Oscar entry film, 'Joyland.' Authorities have decided to put a ban on the trans movie, alleging that it contains some "highly objectionable material."



The shocking decision comes months after it was given a clean chit for release. In August, the film was given clearance from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, but recently, just few days before the release, authorities have decided to put a ban to avoid all the backlash it can create. The film was scheduled to release in theatres on November 18.



However, after the movie faced objections over its content, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting decided to put a hold on the release.



In an official statement, the ministry said that the film does not follow the country's "social values and moral standards."

الحمدللہ! @GovtofPakistan

نےمتنازع فلم جوائےلینڈکوجاری کردہ نمائش کالائسنس منسوخ کردیاہے۔نوٹیفیکیشن جاری،یہ حکومت کااحسن اقدام ہے۔پاکستان اسلامی مملکت ہےیہاں کوئی قانون، کوئی اقدام،کوئی نظریہ خلافِ اسلام نہیں چل سکتا۔

"Written complaints were received that the film contains highly objectionable material that does not conform with the social values and moral standards of our society and is clearly repugnant to the norms of decency and morality as laid down in Section 9 of the Motion Picture Ordinance, 1979," the official statement reads.



The critically acclaimed film has raked in rave reviews at several international festivals. Earlier this year, the film also made history by becoming the first Pakistani film to be screened at the competition. The film won the Cannes 'Queer Palm' prize for best LGBT film and the Jury Prize in the 'Un Certain Regard' competition.



Soon after the decision was shared, the director of the film was quick to voice his objection. The director called the ban unconstitutional and illegal, and urged the public to speak out in support of the film.

Slamming the new decision, actor Sarwat Gilani tweeted that its a “paid smear campaign” against the film. '''A film that made history for Pakistani cinema, got passed by all censor boards but now authorities are caving into pressure from some malicious people who have not even seen the film..'' she tweeted.

Slamming the new decision, actor Sarwat Gilani tweeted that its a "paid smear campaign" against the film. "A film that made history for Pakistani cinema, got passed by all censor boards but now authorities are caving into pressure from some malicious people who have not even seen the film."

The film revolves around a man who comes from a patriarchal Pakistani family, joins a dance theater, and falls in love with a transwoman.



The movie stars Rasti Farooq, Alina Khan, and Sarwat Gilani.