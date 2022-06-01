Pak singer Shae Gill hits back at trolls on facing flak for condoling death of 'non-Muslim' Sidhu Moose Wala

After facing flak for sharing condolence over the death of 'non-Muslim' Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Pakistani singer Shae Gill has hit back trollers, media reports said. Gill said that she belongs to a Christian family and can "pray for people of different religions." While expressing grief over tragic death of Moose Wala, Shae Gill, in an Instagram post, earlier said, "Heartbroken. May his soul rest in peace and may his family and friends have the strength to bear this loss." The gesture of "making dua" for a non-Muslim doesn’t seem to have gone down well with some users on the platform. She was criticised for it.

The Lahore-based singer also posted screenshots of some replies on Instagram story, and said, "I've been getting a lot of such messages. Just wanted to inform everyone that I am not a Muslim. I am a Christian and belong to a Christian family and can make prayers for people from different religions."

"If you send me messages like this, you are getting blocked", she added, while saying that she checks her DMs usually to keep a connect with her fans.

Gill also got a lot of love and support from fans. She added that now she is getting many heart-warming messages. "I honestly wouldn't have announced it like that but I just got sick of people believing that they could police me by that standard," the singer said. She had caught limelight on getting featured in Coke Studio Season 14 song 'Pasoori'.

