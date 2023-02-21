Oscars 2023: RRR actor Ram Charan off to Los Angeles to attend awards ceremony. See pics

Indian actor Ram Charan, best known for appearing in Telugu-language movies, has left for Los Angeles to attend the Academy Awards ceremony which will be held next month. Charan was spotted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, Telangana walking barefoot. Charan will attend the Oscars ceremony along with SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR. Charan and NTR starred in Rajamouli's period epic action film RRR, which is nominated in the Best Song category at the Oscars for 'Naatu Naatu'. The song has already created history by winning a Golden Globe earlier this year. The song is expected to take the Oscar as well.

RamCharan off to USA for the #Oscars awards ceremony.



Popped at airport, PC: KamleshNand. pic.twitter.com/G1QYHPSDbc — Team RamCharan (@AlwayzRamCharan) February 20, 2023

🚨 Ram Charan walks barefoot at the airport as he jets off to the US ahead of Oscars 2023, see pics pic.twitter.com/WW9cDFm44B — MegaNews Updates (@MegaNewsUpdates) February 21, 2023

Photos and videos of Ram Charan went viral on social media sites. Some are embedded above.

RRR follows two real-life revolutionaries who took on the might of the British Empire in the early 20th century. Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR) join forces in 1920 to fight the colonialists. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris were also in the cast of RRR.

RRR was a huge hit in India and even earned respectable money through a limited release in overseas markets like North America and Europe. But it was the Netflix release worldwide that catapulted the film from the 'mildly popular' category to a worldwide sensation. Naatu Naatu has become something of a phenomenon across the world, with thousands of people recreating the song's choreography and sharing it on social media sites.

Everyone from comedians to actors to filmmakers in Hollywood has found themselves transfixed by the audacious action of the film and the direction of Rajamouli. The director had similarly enjoyed rapturous responses the world over for his Baahubali movies, though RRR arguably has an even bigger impact.

Oscars 2023 will be held on March 13.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE