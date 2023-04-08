Only Sushi for lunch: Teachers make disturbing allegations against Kanye West's private school

Students at rapper Kanye West's private school were subjected to unsafe, unregulated and unsanitary conditions, two former teachers have alleged in a new lawsuit, which was filed this week in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers, the only two Black female teachers at the school, are claiming that several health and safety rules have been violated at the private Christian prep school, reports Mirror. According to the complaint, they were fired after they voiced concerns over the school's conditions to the administrators.

They were given no reason for the termination, says the court documents.

West has been sued by the two women for retaliation, wrongful termination, discrimination and withholding wages.

In the documents, the two complainants have further alleged that cleaning services are forbidden on the property, doors are locked from the outside and students are only given one sushi meal per day.

It also says that janitorial services were forbidden because "West did not believe in cleaning products containing chemicals." And, that there were no tables or chairs for the students, forcing many to sit on the floor to eat their lunch.

Attorney Ron Zambrano, a lawyer for the teachers, said in a statement, "Kanye West is clearly as bad at running a school as he is at managing his own personal and professional life, enabling an unsafe and illegal school environment for students."

"Kanye needs to realise his genius is in creating music, not in school administration," Zambrano added.

There are also allegedly some other bizarre rules such as crossword puzzles and artwork not being allowed to be hung on walls and students being banned from the second floor because West "was reportedly afraid of stairs."

Hailey and Byers complained to Donda Academy's principal in early 2023 that the school had "unlawful educational practices." However, it is alleged that the principal called Byers and Hailey "aggressive" and "facilitated stereotypes about African American women as being confrontational simply for doing their job", according to the lawsuit.

(With inputs from agencies)

