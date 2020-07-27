Now, Resul Pookutty alleges that he did not get work in Bollywood post his Oscar win

Bollywood clearly has a lot of answering too. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide sparked off debate about nepotism in Bollywood and while there has been a raging conversation about insider vs outsider in the Hindi film industry, veterans like AR Rahman and now Reul Pookutty too have revealed that they have suffered due to lobbying and bullying in the film industry.



Days after AR Rahman spoke out about how he lost out on work because of a 'gang' working against him, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty too has alleged that he did not get work in Bollywood after he won the Academy award in 2009.



Pookutty said that he nearly had "a breakdown" after nobody showed interest in working with him in the Hindi film industry post his win at the Academy Awards.



Pookutty took to Twitter in response to a statement by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. "Dear @shekharkapur ask me about it, I had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the Oscar... There were production houses told me at my face" we don`t need you" but still I love my industry, for it....," said the sound designer in his tweet.



His tweet came after Kapur on Sunday tweeted an excerpt from a radio-based interview of music maestro AR Rahman.

During the interview, Rahman was asked why he works more frequently in Tamil cinema than in Hindi films. To which he replied, "I don`t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours."



Kapur, in a tweet, said that Rahman often faced difficulties in the Hindi film industry because of his Oscar wins. "You know what your problem is @arrahman? You went and got #Oscars. An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle...," Kapur tweeted on Sunday.

Pookutty however told Kapu that he didn`t want to blame anyone "for not taking me in their films" as he believed he was facing the infamous "Oscar curse."



He tweeted, "@shekharkapur... and much later when I discussed this with my @TheAcademy members friends they told me about #OscarCurse! It`s faced by everybody! I enjoyed going through that phase when you are on top of the world & when you know people reject you, it`s the biggest reality check!"

Pookutty further said in his tweet, "I`m also not liking the direction in which the whole nepotism discussion is going. So peace! I`m not blaming anybody for not taking me in their films." He later added, "Nepotism is the cheapest and most unimaginative corruption!"

Pookutty had won the BAFTA and Oscar for his work in 'Slumdog Millionaire' in 2009. The same film had fetched Rahman and Gulzar Oscar awards for music.