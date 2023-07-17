'Nothing more sacred than ...': Ajay Devgn's fabulous family outing with Kajol and kids

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Monday posted a family photo on Instagram amid growing rumours that he was headed for a divorce from his wife Kajol. The rumours started after Kajol uploaded Instagram stories stating that she was going through the toughest time of her life. However, Ajay Devgn’s afternoon brunch photo has shut down all such rumours. In the photo, Ajay can be seen along with his wife Kajol and Kids Nysa and Yug. “Nothing more sacred than spending time with this bunch,” read the caption. Kajol also re-shared this post.

The Devgns!

This family selfie has been captured by Ajay’s daughter Nysa. She can be seen wearing a pink sweater. Next to her, Yug can be seen giving a side hug to his sister. Fans also noticed Kajol’s hand on Ajay’s shoulder. She’s looking beautiful in a royal blue silk top and black denim. Kajol completed her look with a minimal make-up look. As usual, the Singham actor opted for a black jacket and T-shirt.