'Nothing more sacred than ...': Ajay Devgn's fabulous family outing with Kajol and kids
Story highlights
As soon as Ajay Devgn posted the pictures, fans were quick to shut all the baseless divorce rumours.
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Monday posted a family photo on Instagram amid growing rumours that he was headed for a divorce from his wife Kajol. The rumours started after Kajol uploaded Instagram stories stating that she was going through the toughest time of her life. However, Ajay Devgn’s afternoon brunch photo has shut down all such rumours. In the photo, Ajay can be seen along with his wife Kajol and Kids Nysa and Yug. “Nothing more sacred than spending time with this bunch,” read the caption. Kajol also re-shared this post.
The Devgns!
This family selfie has been captured by Ajay’s daughter Nysa. She can be seen wearing a pink sweater. Next to her, Yug can be seen giving a side hug to his sister. Fans also noticed Kajol’s hand on Ajay’s shoulder. She’s looking beautiful in a royal blue silk top and black denim. Kajol completed her look with a minimal make-up look. As usual, the Singham actor opted for a black jacket and T-shirt.
As soon as Ajay Devgn posted the pictures, fans were quick to shut all the baseless divorce rumours. An Instagram user wrote, “Shame on people for spreading false rumours. Another comment read, “Shut up all fake rumours.”
Upcoming projects
On the work front, Kajol has a series of films lined up. She was last seen in Netflix’s Lust Stories 2. She also made her web series debut with The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha. She will be seen in Dharma Production’s next yet-to-be-titled venture. Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will play the male lead in the film. Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan will mark his debut with this film. Kajol has also signed Netflix’s Do Patti. This film will mark Kriti Sanon’s debut as a producer.
Ajay Devgn was last seen in Bholaa opposite Tabu. It was the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil Film Kaithi. The film was directed by Ajay himself. The actor also has a string of films lined up. He will feature in Boney Kapoor’s Maidan, Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, and Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Ajay has also signed the Hindi remake of the Gujarati horror film, Vash.
