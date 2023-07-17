Marvel Studios collaborates with Japanese animation studio for new series on Spider-Man

Marvel Studios has announced its tie-up with acclaimed Japanese animation studio Polygon Pictures for an all-new animated series called Spider-Man: Freshman Year. The wall-crawler is all set to spin his web in the new series to be aired on Disney+.



Polygon Pictures, renowned for its work on mega-hits like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Transformers Prime, is set to bring Spider-Man: Freshman Year to life with cutting-edge CG technology.



This means fans will be treated to mind-blowing, futuristic visuals and animated sequences that are bound to give viewers an adrenaline rush.

What to expect from Spider-Man: Freshman Year?



This highly-anticipated series is expected to transport fans back to Peter Parker's early days. The series will give a fresh perspective on his early years to his transformation into the iconic superhero we all know and love. Drawing inspiration from the character's earliest comic book roots, the show promises to deliver a fresh and invigorating take on the beloved web-slinger.