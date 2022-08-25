Nicole Kidman's ripped body & toned abs will surely make your jaw drop - see pics inside

For Nicole Kidman, age is just a number. The Oscar-winning actress is rocking in her 50s and her new magazine shoot is big proof! Kidman has left all of us spellbound - with her new hairdo, micro-mini skirt and especially her ripped body.



Kidman, who celebrated her 55th birthday in June, recently posed for a new issue of Perfect magazine.



In the new picture, Nicole is looking super sexy in a graphic halterneck tank top reading 'After Later' paired with an ultra-mini belt-like skirt from Diesel's Autumn-Winter 2022 collection, which was made public this February in Milan Fashion week.



Apart from Kidman's outfit, her jaw-dropping ripped body has managed to attract millions of eyes - whether it's her toned abs, muscular biceps or chiselled thighs. Kidman flexed her huge biceps as she poses with fierce expressions along with her long rust colour hair with a dramatic cut - altogether Nicole is looking just perfect.

Soon after the photos were shared online, as expected, netizens were left shocked.



''IM SHOOK,'' one user wrote.



Another wrote, ''this is epic ❤️''

Source: Nicole Kidman's Instagram account

Kidman also shared some more mind-boggling photos from the magazine cover on her Instagram handle. In the series of photos, the fashionista is wearing dramatic and stunning outfits.

In one photo, Nicole, 55 is wearing a black full-sleeved dress with an extra large boot, similar to the one Rihanna wore recently.

Check them below:

The magazine has also honoured her with the Perfect icon award.