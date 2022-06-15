Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King to star in Netflix's untitled rom-com

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King are set to star in Netflix’s untitled romantic comedy, which will be helmed by Richard LaGravenese. LaGravenese is also a co-writer of the film, who will be polishing the initial spec screenplay with Carrie Solomon. Solomon is also working on the Margot Robbie-centric Ocean's 11 prequels set up at Warner Bros.

Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman are producing the project via Roth/Kirschenbaum Films.

The script was bought from Solomon earlier this year by Netflix.

Also Read: Exclusive | Academy voter Carter Pilcher loves Ranveer Singh's acting, shares his Oscar mantra

Touted as a romantic comedy, the story follows the lives of a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex and identity.

The prolific banner just saw its Adam Sandler drama ‘Hustle’ debut on Netflix and is gearing up for its next release, the Russo Bros. action movie ‘The Gray Man', on the platform. Kidman was recently nominated for an Academy Award for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in ‘Being the Ricardos’ and she also appeared in Robert Eggers’ Viking drama ‘The Northman.’

Efron recently completed the shoot of ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’, directed by Peter Farrelly and also starred in Blumhouse’s remake of Stephen King's Firestarter.

Also Read: BTS announces it's going on 'indefinite hiatus' in an emotional video

Joey King is as busy as the other fellow co-stars with upcoming projects like Hulu's ‘The Princess’, which premieres on July 1, and the highly anticipated Brad Pitt stareer ‘Bullet Train’. The actor is Netflix's favourite, with the success of her ‘The Kissing Booth’ Trilogy.

Kidman is represented by CAA and Media Talent Group, Efron by WME and Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole, Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, and King by UTA, Industry Entertainment's Dan Spilo, and Hirsch Wallterstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman. CAA, LBI Entertainment, and Ira Schreck of Schreck, Rose & Dapello represent LaGravenese. CAA is also representing Roth, Kirschenbaum, and Altman. Solomon is represented by UTA, MXN Entertainment, and ICM Partners.

(With agency inputs)

