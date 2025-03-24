Good news as we have another Bollywood couple become parents this year. Actor Athiya Shetty and her cricketer husband KL Rahul have become parents to a baby girl. Making the announcement, the couple took to Instagram.

The couple made a joint announcement as they shared a picture of two swans with a message that read: “Blessed with a baby girl”.

Athiya and KL Rahul now parents

As per the picture, Athiya and KL Rahul became parents on March 24 as they mentioned the date of her arrival in the caption as “24-03-2025".

At the time when they announced their pregnancy in November last year, Athiya, along with KL Rahul, shared a joint note to share the update on their personal life. The note read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025”. The sweet announcement came with visuals of little feet and an evil eye.

This is their first baby together.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty timeline

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty fell in love and instantly connected after meeting each other through a mutual friend in 2019. The two kept their relationship out of the public eye. After dating for several years, Athiya got married to KL Rahul in 2023.