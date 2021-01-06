Netflix sets release date for South Korean sci-fi movie 'Space Sweepers'

Netflix has set a release date for the Korean drama ‘Space Sweepers’.

The South Korean sci-fi action movie is directed by Jo Sung-hee and is considered to be the country’s first big-budget action epic set in space. It wa soriginally supposed to get a theatrical release but the pandemic made the makers change their mind and take the route of OTT.

Set in 2092, ‘Space Sweepers’ takes place aboard the spaceship Victory, one of many vessels surviving on scavenged space debris.

The film stars K-drama favorite Song Joong-Ki (The Battleship Island) as the ship's genius space pilot, popular actress Kim Tae-Ri (The Handmaiden) as a mysterious ex-pirate, Jin Sun-Kyu as a spaceship engineer, and Yoo Hai-jin as the reprogrammed military robot Bubs. After successfully snatching a crashed space shuttle in their latest debris chase, Victory's crew discovers a 7-year-old girl inside. Realizing that she’s the humanlike robot wanted by UTS Space Guards, they decide to demand ransom.

‘Space Sweepers’ will now release on Netflix on February 5.