/Nepal's flash floods look ripped straight out of Hollywood's disaster film 2012

The devastating floods that have swept through parts of Nepal on August 26 have left behind the scenes of destruction that look eerily familiar to some viewers. As videos of torrents of water rushing through Himalayan communities have spread online. Social media users began comparisons with the 2009 Hollywood disaster film 2012.

Nepal flash floods draw comparisons to a scene from disaster film 2012

The comparison between the Nepal disaster and the 2012 film emerged after visuals of the real-life devastation began circulating online. The film features a dramatic Himalayan flood sequence in which a massive wave overwhelms the region, prompting viewers to point out similarities with footage from the recent disaster. However, the parallels are visual and coincidental, rather than evidence that the film predicted the 2026 floods.

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Roland Emmerich's 2009 disaster film depicts a series of global catastrophes as Earth faces an apocalyptic transformation. One of its striking sequences is set in the Himalayas, where catastrophic flooding overwhelms the region.

One X user shared the particular scene from the film 2012 and wrote in the caption, "The Nepal flash flood reminds me of this clip from the movie 2012. Nature is scary."

Another user wrote, "Yeah the Nepal flood really does look exactly like that 2012 movie clip."

"That's cracy, they already predicted it in the movie 2012 #nepal", wrote the third user.

What caused the Nepal flash floods?

Preliminary information suggests that a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Tibetan territory may have triggered an avalanche that led to the devastating flash flood in Nepal’s Bhote Koshi River. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck Tibetan territory at around 8:37 am, approximately 47 kilometres north of Gosainkunda.

While the Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority say that a glacier-inclusive flood occurred in the Lhende River due to a snow-rock landslide on the Nepal-China border about 20 kilometres northeast of the Nepal-China Rasuwagadhi border crossing.

All about 2012

The 2009 film titled 2012 is an apocalyptic disaster movie directed by Roland Emmerich that depicts the end of the world caused by a rapid heating of the Earth's core. The story draws heavily on Mayan calendar prophecies and the 2012 phenomenon predicting global destruction.