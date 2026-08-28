/The Social Reckoning trailer: Jeremy Strong’s Mark Zuckerberg faces Facebook’s darkest secrets

The new trailer of The Social Reckoning was unveiled by the makers, which offers a closer look at the story behind one of Facebook's biggest scandals, following a whistleblower and a journalist as they uncover information that could have far-reaching consequences. Directed by Aaron Sorkin, the film serves as a companion piece to The Social Network and brings a new chapter of the Facebook story to the big screen.

New trailer of The Social Reckoning

Sixteen years after The Social Network explored the origins of Facebook, Aaron Sorkin is returning to the world of the social media giant with The Social Reckoning. The new trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Reckoning highlights the high-stakes clash between Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, and a defiant Mark Zuckerberg.

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Oscar winner Mikey Madison stars as engineer Frances Haugen, who approaches reporter Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White) with internal documents. She notes in the footage, "I want to help Facebook, not hurt it," before the stakes escalate into a massive institutional battle.

Jeremy Strong takes over the role of Mark Zuckerberg from Jesse Eisenberg, portraying a tougher, angrier, and older tech CEO. Strong's Zuckerberg is shown defending the platform as a public square and describing himself as a "free speech absolutist". This time, the story moves beyond Facebook's creation and focuses on the controversies surrounding the platform's influence and internal practices.

The film is described as a companion piece rather than a conventional sequel to the 2010 film.

Netizens' reaction to The Social Reckoning trailer

Soon after the new trailer was dropped, netizens took to social media platforms to express their views. One user wrote, "Kudos to the marketing team who knew what they were doing releasing this trailer now."

Another user wrote, "The time was a pretty good trailer. I'm excited."

"I'm totally psyched about this too", the third user shared a gif with caption.

All about The Social Reckoning

The Social Reckoning is an upcoming American biography thriller written, co-produced and directed by Aaron Sorkin. While The Social Network focused on the creation and early rise of Facebook, The Social Reckoning moves into a later period of the company's history.