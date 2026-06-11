/The Social Reckoning teaser: Jeremy Strong is new Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network companian

The next chapter of The Social Network is out, and it has Jeremy Strong playing the billionaire. Released in 2010, the first film revolved around Mark's complicated life and his rise with Facebook. For the second part, Strong has taken over the role originally played by Jesse Eisenberg in David Fincher's acclaimed movie.

Directed by David Fincher and written by Aaron Sorkin, the first part chronicles the meteoric rise of Facebook and the messy legal battles that followed. The first part revolves around an awkward Harvard student named Mark Zuckerberg, who creates a campus website called Facemash, later renamed Facebook, and is sued by the Winklevoss twins, who claimed he stole their idea.

The Social Reckoning teaser trailer is out

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On Wednesday, the first look at the highly anticipated second part was released with a trailer showing his rise with Facebook, criticism around his company, and the platform's fan frenzy.

Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the first trailer shows Mikey Madison's Frances Haugen in a fight with Mark as she is also in contact with Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White), who plays the Wall Street Journal reporter.

"A companion piece to the hit film The Social Network, Sorkin’s original screenplay is based on the events that gave rise to the Wall Street Journal’s shocking exposé The Facebook Files. The film is inspired by the true story of how Frances Haugen, a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz, a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets," reads the synopsis of the movie.

What is Social Network all about?