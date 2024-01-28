Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he can sell his belongings to fund films, doesn't believe in asking for work

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, celebrated for his exceptional performances in Hindi cinema, recently shared insights into his unwavering love for acting and a determination to self-fund his projects rather than asking for work.

In an interview on Unfiltered by Samdish's YouTube channel, Nawazuddin expressed a profound commitment to his craft. He declared, "If a day like that comes when I have no work, I don’t even have the strength to go and ask for it. I will sell my house, my shoes, and everything and make a film on my own. Acting is important, but acting in films is not. I will do it on the streets, trains, or bus."

The versatile actor emphasised that while it is not demeaning for him to seek work, he simply cannot bring himself to ask for it.

During the interview, Nawazuddin also opened up about a past struggle with a stammering problem, attributing it to insecurities. He disclosed, "When I am really angry, the stammering comes back. It went away in 2005 and 2006. Maybe it was there because of insecurity, and then when I achieved some things in life, it went away."

Recently making his Telugu debut in Sailesh Kolanu’s Saindhav, Nawazuddin portrays Vikas Malik, a borderline unhinged businessman, opposite Venkatesh Daggubati. The film, released on January 13, has added another dimension to Nawazuddin's diverse portfolio.