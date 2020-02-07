'Mr India' to 'Malang', Sonam Kapoor is all praise for father Anil Kapoor

Actor Sonam Kapoor took upon the flashback Friday trend and reminisced father Anil Kapoor's career journey as she shared two photos from his 1987 released movie 'Mr. India' and his latest movie 'Malang'.



She further extended good wishes to the entire team of 'Malang'. The 34-year-old actor was all praise for her father as she tweeted all the good words for him and mentioned how his hard work and talent throughout his timeless appearance in the big screens have inspired them all.

'The Zoya Factor' actor shared two photographs of Anil Kapoor on Twitter and wrote: " 'Mr. India' and 'Malang'! 1987 and 2020! Dad, your timeless appearance, hard work, and talent inspires us all! Wishing you and the entire crew of Malang all the very best!

I clearly love sitting on cars!! Thank you so much! @sonamakapoor!! Love You Beta!! https://t.co/N8Q34oDCup — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 7, 2020

One of the pictures saw Anil Kapoor in his character look from the much-acclaimed film 'Mr. India's and the others saw him in his latest avatar from the 'Malang' movie.



The actor is seen sitting in the bonnet of a car amid sparks all around.



Sonam wished good luck to the whole team of `Malang,` which released today.



The Bollywood's ever-young star, Anil, retweeted daughter's post and wrote:" I clearly love sitting on cars!! Thank you so much! @sonamakapoor!! Love You Beta!!"



The 63-year-old actor is essaying the role of a cop in the action thriller movie 'Malang'. The movie has Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in lead roles. Kunal Khemu is also seen playing a significant role in the movie.