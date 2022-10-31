Monica O My Darling trailer: Rajkummar Rao starrer dark comedy looks entertaining

The first trailer of Netflix's fourth-coming film, 'Monica, O My Darling,' is out now. The dark comedy is helmed by director Vasan Bala and stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.



The two-minute trailer introduces us to Rao's character, who has been blackmailed by Huma Qureshi's character, Monica. To get rid of her, he plans Monica's murder with Sikander Kher, Johnny Gaddaar. As he tries to normalise everything, his life gets more complex, as Radhika Apte, playing ACP Naidu, enters the frame, solving a murder mystery in which she thinks Rao is involved.

In the two-minute retro-themed trailer, there is humour, comedy, action, a murder mystery and several plot twists that will surely take fans' excitement a notch higher.

In the two-minute gripping trailer, Rajkummar, Radhika, and Huma are looking fantastic in their respective roles.

Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars Sikander Kher, Johnny Gaddaar, Sukant Goel, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Zayn Marie



The film is penned by Yogesh Chandekar and will release on November 11 on Netflix.