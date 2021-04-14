'Mirzapur' showrunner roped in by Netflix for his next two series

In a major boost to Indian storytelling, Puneet Krishna, the man behind stellar Amazon shows ‘Inside Edge’ and ‘Mirzapur’ has now boarded rival streamer, Netflix for his next 2 shows.

In a recent announcement, Puneet was roped in by Netflix to make the next two shows with the streamer. Details of the show are currently under wraps but as per report in Deadline, the shows will be dark comedy and drama respectively.

The two shows are expected to be in production by early 2022.

The Indian storyteller Puneet Krishna made his name in the entertainment world by co-creating and being the showrunner and lead writer on ‘Mirzapur’, the popular crime show from Excel Entertainment. Before this, he was a writer on Amazon’s first original series in India, ‘Inside Edge’. His debut was another Excel Entertainment project, the satire ‘Bangistan’, which he co-wrote.

On the deal, Puneet Krishna said, “My association with Netflix is in-line with my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my body of work as I have imagined it to be. Globally, Netflix provides a dynamic space for creators and has successfully built a vibrant storytelling culture for writers with the unique approach and instantaneous global reach it offers. I admire their focussed sense of innovation which offers creative talent like me limitless possibilities to grow and evolve. I continue to be grateful to the audience who have loved my past work and I hope I can continue entertaining them as I start this new chapter.”

Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India added, “Great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. At Netflix, we are always looking to partner with the best storytellers from all around the world. We want to be the home for the best creators to be able to tell diverse and authentic stories. Puneet is undoubtedly one of India’s finest storytellers and we are huge fans of his powerful and inventive writing. We’re thrilled to welcome Puneet and can’t wait to bring his passion and vision alive on Netflix.”