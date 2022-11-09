Michael Jackson's estate sues man for robbery, illegal possession of singer's land

Michael Jackson’s estate is suing a man named Jeffree Phillips who is said to have been engaged to one of the singer's siblings. According to legal documents, Michael Jackson’s estate is attempting to recover $1 million in property that the man took over while chaos ensued after the death of the singer.

Michael Jackson estate wants to prevent the possible sale of the late singer’s property and wants it all back. This is regarding a private and personal property from the singer’s Carolwood home.

Phillips also allegedly stole other items including hard drives, laptops, iPods, CDs and DVDs believed to contain non-public performances and unreleased concert footage. This alone is estimated to be worth at least $500,000.

The estate also claims that Phillips made some money out of selling Michael’s handwritten notes containing snippets of song lyrics, PCs, cassette tapes, a photo album with MJ on the cover, a black bag with a skull on it, framed record awards and a Michael Jackson Puppet.

Reportedly, Phillips is engaged to one of Michael Jackson’s siblings. He started staying at the estate right after Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009. This is when he got his hands on all these items.

