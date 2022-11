The Crown season 5

Streaming on: Netflix

Release date: November 9

The fifth season of the superhit series 'The Crown' will release this month. The Peter Morgan-created royal drama will now focus on the most turbulent years of Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

This season will cover the divorce between Princess Diana and Prince Charles, whose romance had been said to be akin to a fairy tale, their eventual split, and Diana's death in an accident.

Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki replace Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin in the roles of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, respectively.

