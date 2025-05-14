Published: May 14, 2025, 11:55 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 11:55 IST

Story highlights On May 13, the Menendez brothers were resentenced in a Los Angeles court, and with this, the brothers finally have a chance to move freely.

Show Full Article

After three decades of staying behind bars, the famous Menendez brothers have finally got a chance to step out the jail, atleast after the resentencing that made them eligible for parole.

Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted in the 1990s for the murder of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, in their Beverly Hills home.

On May 13, the Menendez brothers were resentenced in a Los Angeles court, and with this, the brothers finally have a chance to move freely.

Judge Michael V. Jesic of the Los Angeles Supreme Court resentenced the brothers, Erik Menendez and Lyle Menendez, to 50 years to life in prison, which makes the brothers eligible for parole. The latest decision comes after years of court battles.

The case of Erik and Lyle Menendez is one of the most shocking and famous criminal cases of the late 20th century. In 1989, Lyle and Erik brutally killed their parents in their Beverly Hills home when they shot multiple rounds of gun at their parents, José and Kitty Menendez. In 1996, they were sentenced to life without parole.

For those who didn't know much about the Menendez brothers and their shocking case, can gain knowledge by watching a documentary on Netflix.



Directed by Alejandro Hartmann, the documentary titled The Menendez Brothers takes the audience into the shocking case of the two brothers, their decades-long court trial, and much more. In the documentary, the two brothers also put forward their side of the story.





The Menendez Brothers is now playing. 30 years after the murders, Lyle and Erik Menendez tell their story.The Menendez Brothers is now playing. pic.twitter.com/DjNPizrGz9

Both Erik and Lyle Menendez were interviewed for the film, which also features interviews of their cousin Diane Vander Molen and prosecutor Pamela Bozanich.

The description of a 1 hour 58 minutes documentary reads, ''Nearly 30 years after being convicted of killing their wealthy parents, Lyle and Erik Menendez candidly discuss the case in this compelling documentary.





Ryan Murphy’s second season of Monsters explores the hidden side of Lyle and Erik Menendez's story. The nine-episode series is also streaming on Netflix.