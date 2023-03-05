MC Stan's powerful performance at Sania Mirza's farewell match breaks internet | WATCH

Indian rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan recently performed one of his most popular tracks at tennis star Sania Mirza's farewell match in Hyderabad. Videos and photos of the moment are doing rounds online. The video shows Stan sporting a black ensemble consisting of a T-shirt, denim pants and a leather jacket. Mirza, on the other hand, was seen donning a lilac skirt, blue hoodie and white sports shoes.

Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan also attended Mirza's farewell match at her hometown in Hyderabad. Dulquer was snapped in the stands dressed in an all-blue outfit, featuring a shirt and matching pants. He paired his attire with a pair of white sneakers, sunglasses and a headband.

The viral video shows Mirza hugging and thanking Stan for coming to the farewell match. Check out the viral video below!

@MCStanOfficial Visiting Tennis legend @MirzaSania in Hyderabad for Farewell match even Though he has concert At mumbai.



Sania Mirza the shining light of Indian tennis 🇮🇳(2003-2023)🇮🇳#SaniaMirza X #MCStan

VIBING WITH MC STAN



[_---Artist---_]#MCStan | #MCStan𓃵 | pic.twitter.com/QJBLv99Tpt — Artist (@Artist86_) March 5, 2023

From the world of cricket, former cricketers Mohammad Azharuddin and Yuvraj Singh attended the farewell match. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, state ministers KT Rama Rao and Srinivas Goud were also seen enjoying the event from the stands.

Mirza announced her retirement from professional tennis at the Dubai Tennis Championships. On Sunday, she played her farewell match at Lal Bahadur Stadium. To honour Mirza's retirement, her mixed doubles partners Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodding participated in the farewell match.

Meanwhile, Stan has become a hot topic amongst fans after lifting the BB16 trophy. Since then he has been spotted at several award ceremonies and Bigg Boss parties, causing a stir on social media with viral videos and images.

