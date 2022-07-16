'Masaba Masaba' 2 Trailer: Calling all fashionistas, Masaba Gupta arrives in style for the lit new season

Designer Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta are back with season two of their hit Netflix show ‘Masaba Masaba’ after a nail-biting wait. This time they’ve turned up the heat and how. The era of hot messes and puked-on dresses has passed, and the women are ready to put on their bright prints in the hopes of brighter futures. The iconic real-life mother and daughter duo, who are also playing the same in the series, will be seen taking up new challenges even as they balance their professional and love lives.

The official trailer for the second season of the biographical drama was released on Saturday. The trailer video shows Neena and Masaba back together, who are determined to turn their careers around this time. While Neena gears up to revive a popular show from her past, Masaba decides to leave the past behind and focus on the future—of her brand and herself.

Masaba realises that she is ready for a total rebrand, and so is she. While she prepares for fashion world domination, life, as always, has other plans.

Watch the trailer here:-

Two incredibly good-looking men, one new pregnant publicist, a Qaynaat, and a very thirsty mom later, Masaba realises her life is one challenge after the other. Will she emerge victorious in the journey of striking a balance between work, love, and life? Or will confusion, grief, anxiety, and competition get in the way?

Masaba Masaba Season 2 takes us through love, loss, and lots of badassery as Masaba Gupta decides to listen to her "dil ki baat" (heart's talk).

Taking to Instagram, Masaba shared the trailer of her show and wrote, "She's been a princess, she’s been a queen, now it’s time for her to be king."

Talking about how excited she is for season 2, Masaba Gupta said, "It was so surreal to be filming Season 2, given the pandemic and all the things that have happened since season 1. It was special because this season has so many different tracks. It’s not just about my mom and I reclaiming our lives; it’s also about all these people around us coming into their own"

"Season 2 touched my heart in so many ways - it made me laugh, it made me cry and it made me feel warm on the inside and I hope it does exactly that to all the people who get to see this on Netflix on the 29th of July!" she added.

Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Viniyard Films the series stars Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Ram Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Barkha Singh, Armaan Khera, and Kareema Barry. The series will air on Netflix on 29th July 2022.

