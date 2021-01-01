Mariah Carey forgets the 'Auld Lang Syne' lyrics while wishing fans on New years eve

Ops! Mariah Carey forgot her 'Auld Lang Syne', lyrics.



Mariah took to social media accounts on New Year’s Eve 2021 to share a video of her singing and at the moment, ironically she forgot one of her most celebrated holiday songs.



On the Friday night, when she took her social media to wish her fans on a new year eve and sung, ''Should auld acquaintance be forgot / And never brought to mind? / Should auld acquaintance be forgot,” Mariah sang before saying, “I don’t know how it goes.”

Mariah then got out some of the other lyrics, “And days of auld lang syne?”, After struggling for some time, the Grammy singer said, ''Never could pronounce it properly,” she then said. “I love you. Happy new year! Let’s hope for better, better days, in 2021 and beyond''.

Watch the video below!

Later Mariah shared an Instagram Stories, where she is screaming as she struggled to walk through the snow in heels.

Mariah famously released her very first-holiday album Merry Christmas in 1994, featured the infectious hit single 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'