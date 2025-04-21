Rani Mukerji is coming back on screen as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3. The first look of the new film was unveiled on Monday, as Rani turned 47. Yash Raj Films, which is producing the film, unveiled Rani’s look and revealed the release date as well.

On Monday, YRF took to Instagram and shared the first look of Rani as the fearless cop in Mardaani 3. The actor is seen wearing a black shirt, paired with blue denims and black boots, pointing a gun towards the camera. Along with the poster, the makers also revealed the release date of the film.

"The countdown begins for #Mardaani3! On Holi, good will fight evil as Shivani Shivaji Roy returns to the big screen on February 27, 2026," YRF wrote in the caption.

More about Mardaani

Rani, who reprises the role of the daredevil cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, a character who selflessly fights for justice, has revealed that the edge-of-the-seat thriller is “dark, deadly and brutal.” The actress has been part of the franchise from the beginning when Mardaani had released on 2014.

Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala, with a script by Aayush Gupta. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the plot is currently being kept under wraps, leaving fans excited and curious.

Mardaani stands as Hindi cinema’s most successful solo female-led franchise, earning both commercial success and critical acclaim.