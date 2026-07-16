/Mahaprabhu Jagannath: Animated film's makers approach Supreme Court after release ban

Mahaprabhu Jagannath, a highly anticipated animated film, has found itself at the centre of a legal battle. The makers have reportedly approached the Supreme Court challenging a petition after the Odisha High Court restrained the film's release. This legal battle is reportedly due to the objections over the film's portrayal of Lord Jagannath.

Why did the Odisha High Court restrain Mahaprabhu Jagannath's film's release?

Just a day before its nationwide theatrical release, the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath has found itself at the centre of a legal battle. The makers have approached the Supreme Court after the Odisha High Court restrained the film's release over concerns that its depiction of Lord Jagannath could hurt religious sentiments. The move comes as the producers seek urgent relief to overturn the last-minute stay and allow the film to hit cinemas as scheduled.

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As per the report of LiveLaw, Senior Advocate Devdatt Kamat presented the matter before a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant. He argued that the film is an animated feature made for children and that the ban has caused crores of rupees in losses to the producers. The ban order was uploaded only at 9 pm on Wednesday (July 15, 2026), compelling the filmmakers to rush to the apex court for relief.

Why has the Mahaprabhu Jagannath film been banned?

The report of LiveLaw states that the High Court banned its release, saying the film was not made as per the Skanda Purana. He added that the Central Board of Film Certification has already cleared the film by giving it a certificate as per Section 5 of the Cinematograph Act.

The High Court’s interim order under challenge was passed by a Division Bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice M.S. Raman while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Mahesh Kumar Sahu of Angul, along with Dr Pramod Kumar Acharya of Puri and Umashankar Acharya of Nimapada.

All about Mahaprabhu Jagannath film

Mahaprabhu Jagannath is helmed by director Shripad Warkhedkar, featuring a compelling and emotionally resonant narrative with a screenplay and dialogues authored by Pallavi Sharma. The music composer of the film is Aviral Kumar.

The animated film brings together a lineup of creative talent and production powerhouses, produced by Durga Prasad Dalai under the banner of Ele Animations Pvt. Ltd, building on the massive success of their hit Pogo channel TV series, Jay Jagannath.